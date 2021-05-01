Abstract

PURPOSE: This study was conducted to identify the characteristics of fall incidents and fall rate among hospitalized children in South Korea. DESIGN AND METHODS: A secondary analysis was carried out using patient safety reports for those aged 0-19 years from Korean Patient Safety Reporting & Learning System (KOPS) and the National Health Insurance Corporation from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018.



RESULTS: A total of 723 safety accidents were reported to KOPS in 2018, of which 461 (63.8%) were medication errors and 117 (16.2%) were fall incidents. The fall rate of hospitalized children was 0.10 per 1000 patient days. By gender, boys were more affected (62.4%), and by age, 80 (68.4%) were aged 1-9 years. About 16% of children who sustained falls incurred temporary or long-term damage.



CONCLUSION: The findings demonstrate the national-level fall rate of hospitalized children as well as various features of safety accidents including pediatric falls that occurred in Korean children's hospitals. Younger children, and particularly boys, were likely to experience more falls than older children and girls, respectively. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Nurses and other healthcare providers should recognize the important features of fall incidents among hospitalized children to ensure better quality of care and patient safety.

