PURPOSE: This study was conducted to identify the characteristics of fall incidents and fall rate among hospitalized children in South Korea. DESIGN AND METHODS: A secondary analysis was carried out using patient safety reports for those aged 0-19 years from Korean Patient Safety Reporting & Learning System (KOPS) and the National Health Insurance Corporation from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018.
Accident; Child; Safety; Inpatient; Fall