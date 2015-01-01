Abstract

This case series describes the effect of angiotensin II administration on hemodynamics in patients with parenchymal lung injury due to submersion injury. CASE SUMMARY: A 33-year-old female and a 72-year-old female were both brought to the emergency department after incidents of near drowning. Upon arrival to the emergency department, both patients were hemodynamically unstable and were eventually intubated for airway protection. Imaging done by conventional chest radiograph for both patients revealed bilateral pulmonary edema. Due to their hemodynamic status, vasopressors were initiated for both patients and were quickly titrated, leading to the initiation of angiotensin II. In one patient, angiotensin II was initiated early in shock and resulted in rapid improvement of hemodynamics. In the other patient, angiotensin II was initiated later and a more muted response was observed.



CONCLUSIONS: In patients with near drowning, angiotensin II appeared to improve hemodynamic status rapidly. This is the first case series to report the use of this new vasoactive agent in this population and poses noteworthy mechanistic considerations.

