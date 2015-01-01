|
Citation
|
Basha EA, Mengistu BT, Engidaw NA, Wubetu AD, Haile AB. Neuropsychiatr. Dis. Treat. 2021; 17: 1571-1577.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Dove Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation is thinking about suicide/serving as the agent of one's own death. Patients with a major depressive disorder are the highest group which are affected by suicidal ideation. It is a pre-condition for suicide attempts and to commit suicide among major depressive patients. Suicidal behavior and major depressive disorder have been becoming the main attention in recent years. In Ethiopia, there is limited knowledge of suicidal ideation among major depressive disorder patients and the factors of suicidal ideation are also limited.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicidal ideation; Ethiopia; major depressive disorder; Amanuel Mental Hospital