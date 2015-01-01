Abstract

BACKGROUND: Limited data exist on injuries in men's lacrosse at the international level. As lacrosse's popularity grows rapidly across the globe, health care providers must understand how to treat lacrosse athletes.



PURPOSE: To analyze injury data from the 2018 Men's World Lacrosse Championship. STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive epidemiology study.



METHODS: This study prospectively observed injuries that occurred during the 2018 Men's World Lacrosse Championship. The medical staff of each team completed injury report forms, and data were categorized into body part injury, type, mechanism, time, and location of injury.



RESULTS: Over 11 days, 1019 athletes competed in 170 games, resulting in a total of 7147 athlete-exposures (AEs). A total of 140 injuries were recorded during the tournament for an injury rate of 19.6 per 1000 AEs (95% CI, 16.4-22.7). Overall, there were more contact injuries (n = 99; 70.7%) than noncontact injuries (n = 41; 29.3%) (P <.0001). Contact injuries most commonly affected the upper extremity, while noncontact injuries most commonly affected the lower extremity. Contusions were the most commonly reported injury type in the tournament (n = 41; 29.3%), followed by ligament sprains (n = 32; 22.9%) and muscle strains (n = 21; 15.0%). Although there was no difference between the first and second half of gameplay, the injury rate increased in the latter portion of each half (the first and third quarters vs the second and fourth quarters) (P <.0001). A total of 4 injuries required trips to the hospital.



CONCLUSION: Lacrosse has a unique injury profile, as it includes both overhead and collision activity as well as multidirectional, cutting movements. Understanding common injury patterns may help with treatment and prevention. Fatigue may play a role in injury rate, and future research of within-game and within-tournament fatigue should explore this relationship.

