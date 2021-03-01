|
Citation
|
Anderson K, Priebe S. J. Adolesc. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Strengthening the resilience of adolescents is central to promoting long-term mental health outcomes, but resilience is a widely used term, often applied in different ways. We explored how resilience is understood in the adolescent mental health literature and developed a framework that synthesizes the core characteristics of different resilience concepts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Resilience; Adolescence; Conceptual framework