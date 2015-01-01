Abstract

Ethyl chloride was popular as an inhalant recreational drug in the 1980s. It is easily available in pharmacies as well as sold online as a topical anesthetic spray for pain relief. In recent times, its use is gaining popularity again among the youth as an inhalant drug due to its neuro-stimulatory effects. To avoid the risks associated with use of illegal drugs, and ease of availability of ethyl chloride without restrictions, there is a rising trend to use it as a "substitute" drug of abuse. In this paper, we try to highlight to the critical care and emergency physicians that majority of these cases present with predominant neurological symptoms, with occasional involvement of the cardiovascular system. The diagnosis of ethyl chloride poisoning is primarily clinical and supportive care is the mainstay of treatment, along with subsequent counseling. Ethyl chloride abuse should be considered as a differential diagnosis in young patients presenting with predominant neurological symptoms. Alongside raising public awareness, the manufacturers and retail distributors of these products have an important role to play in reducing the risk of abuse.

Language: en