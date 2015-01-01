|
Citation
|
Kaur R, Kalaivani M, Goel AD, Goswami AK, Nongkynrih B, Gupta SK. Natl. Med. J. India 2020; 33(4): 195-200.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, New Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND:. Falls are one of the leading causes of death and disability among elderly persons. In India, there is paucity of data on the prevalence of falls, particularly among community-dwelling elderly persons. To estimate healthcare costs related to falls and formulation of fall prevention strategies, there is a need of reliable estimates of magnitude of falls. We aimed to provide a community-based pooled estimate of the burden of falls among elderly persons in India.
Language: en