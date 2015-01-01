|
Jacobs DB, Cramer LA. J Environ Stud Sci 2020; 10(1): 12-30.
Though a global issue, climate change adaptation necessitates local action. For many rural communities, challenges to available capital, infrastructure and knowledge systems need to be identified to adequately address climate change adaptability. In this study, social capital and information networks are examined as local adaptation strategies to mitigate specific risks and vulnerabilities to wildfire. We examine survey data collected from 683 owner-occupied rural central Oregon households, where localized climate change manifestations present risks to residents through increased wildfire occurrence and severity.
