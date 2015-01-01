Abstract

While suicide can occur throughout the lifespan, worldwide suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people aged between 15 and 29 years. The aim of this multicentre study, conducted in Austria, Germany and Turkey, is to investigate the transcultural differences of suicide attempts among children and adolescents with and without migration background. The present study is a retrospective analyses of the records of 247 young people, who were admitted after a suicide attempt to Emergency Outpatient Clinics of Departments of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry of the collaborating Universities including Medical University of Vienna, Charité University Medicine Berlin and Cerrahpaşa School of Medicine and Bakirkoy Training and Research Hospital for Mental Health in Istanbul over a 3-year period. The results of the present study show significant transcultural differences between minors with and without migration background in regard to triggering reasons, method of suicide attempts and psychiatric diagnosis. The trigger event "intra-familial conflicts" and the use of "low-risk methods" for their suicide attempt were more frequent among patients with migration background. Moreover among native parents living in Vienna and Berlin divorce of parents were more frequent compared to parents living in Istanbul and migrants in Vienna. These results can be partly explained by cultural differences between migrants and host society. Also disadvantages in socio-economic situations of migrants and their poorer access to the healthcare system can mostly lead to acute and delayed treatments. Larger longitudinal studies are needed to understand better the impact of migration on the suicidal behaviour of young people.

Language: en