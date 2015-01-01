Abstract

This systematic review of HIV/STI prevention interventions for women who have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) describes the interventions characteristics, impact on HIV-related outcomes, and whether the studies were designed for dissemination. Six intervention studies met the inclusion criteria. Two studies were randomized controlled trials. The interventions consisted of between one and eight individual and/or group sessions. The interventions durations ranged from 10 minutes to 18 hours. The interventions impacts were assessed across 12 HIV-related outcomes. Two randomized control trials showed significantly fewer unprotected sexual episodes or consistent safer sex among abused women in the treatment conditions compared to the control groups. Two studies chose a delivery site for scalability purposes and three interventions were manualized. Three studies examined intervention acceptability, feasibility or fidelity. HIV/STI prevention interventions for women who have experienced IPV may be improved with randomized control designs and greater efforts to design the interventions for dissemination.

