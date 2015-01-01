SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kirkwood MW, Howell DR, Brooks BL, Wilson JC, Meehan Iii WP. J. Sport Rehab. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Human Kinetics Publishers)

10.1123/jsr.2020-0519

unavailable

While placebo effects are well recognized within clinical medicine, "nocebo effects" have received much less attention. Nocebo effects are problems caused by negative expectations derived from information or treatment provided during a clinical interaction. In this review, we examine how nocebo effects may arise following pediatric concussion and how they may worsen symptoms or prolong recovery. We offer several suggestions to prevent, lessen, or eliminate such effects. We provide recommendations for clinicians in the following areas: terminology selection, explicit and implicit messaging to patients, evidence-based recommendations, and awareness of potential biases during clinical interactions. Clinicians should consider the empirically grounded suggestions when approaching the care of pediatric patients with concussion.


adolescents; rehabilitation; mild traumatic brain injury; placebo effect; symptomatology

