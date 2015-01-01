Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Our study addressed aims: (1) test the hypothesis that moderate-severe TBI in pediatric patients is associated with widespread white matter (WM) disruption; (2) test the hypothesis that age and sex impact WM organization after injury; and (3) examine associations between WM organization and neurobehavioral outcomes.



METHODS: Data from ten previously enrolled, existing cohorts recruited from local hospitals and clinics were shared with the ENIGMA (Enhancing NeuroImaging Genetics through Meta-Analysis) Pediatric msTBI working group. We conducted a coordinated analysis of diffusion MRI (dMRI) data using the ENIGMA dMRI processing pipeline.



RESULTS: Five hundred and seven children and adolescents (244 with complicated mild to severe TBI [msTBI] and 263 controls) were included. Patients were clustered into three post-injury intervals: acute/subacute - <2 months, post-acute - 2-6 months, chronic - 6+ months. Outcomes were dMRI metrics and post-injury behavioral problems as indexed by the Child Behavior Checklist (CBCL). Our analyses revealed altered WM diffusion metrics across multiple tracts and all post-injury intervals (effect sizes ranging between d=-0.5 to -1.3). Injury severity is a significant contributor to the extent of WM alterations but explained less variance in dMRI measures with increasing time post-injury. We observed a sex-by-group interaction: females with TBI had significantly lower fractional anisotropy in the uncinate fasciculus than controls (