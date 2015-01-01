Abstract

Falls and fall-associated injuries continue to occur in hospitals worldwide. Video monitoring using virtual sitters is a novel, cost-effective concept that has emerged as an intervention to address falls and maintain safety for hospitalized patients. This literature review examines the evidence regarding hospital-associated falls and fall-related injuries when video monitoring and virtual sitters were included as an intervention. Ten observational studies and two quasi-experimental studies (N = 12) were identified for inclusion from the Cumulative Index of Nursing and Allied Health Literature, Scopus, and PubMed databases. Overall, current evidence is focused on fall rates and cost savings. Eight studies demonstrated a fall reduction and the remaining three showed no statistical difference in fall rates with the use of video surveillance or virtual sitters. Cost savings for these interventions are based on the transition from 1:1 observation to virtual sitters; all 12 studies reported decreased overall costs transitioning to virtual sitters. Small sample size and limited studies are the primary limitations of current published evidence. As the novel clinical practice evolves and more hospitals are equipped with video capability, future research with virtual sitters should include expanded patient populations, a focus on fall-related injuries, and examinations of staff safety.

