Abstract

BACKGROUND: Whereas an increased risk of road traffic crashes has been highlighted as linked to some medicine consumptions, there is no available data on this risk according to the type of journey (private, commuting or mission). Drivers on occupational journey (commuting or mission) are likely to have different coping behaviors related to the use of medicines than drivers on private journey. The aim of our study was to investigate the association between exposure to ten classes of medicines and the risk of being responsible for a road traffic crash according to the type of journey (private, commuting or mission).



METHODS: The data used came from three French national databases: the national police database of injurious crashes, the police reports and the national health care insurance database. A total of 179,269 drivers aged between 18 and 65 years old involved in an injurious crash in France between July 2005 and December 2015 were included in the analyses. Logistic regression models stratified by journey were used to estimate the Odds Ratios (OR) and 95 % confidence intervals (95 % CI), adjusted for potential confounding factors.



RESULTS: Medicines exposure levels were generally lower for drivers during occupational journeys, the risk of being responsible for a road traffic crash seems to be higher on commuting or mission journeys than on private journeys for four medicines. Indeed, for antiepileptics the OR was 1.59 [1.01-2.51] for mission journeys, 1.63 [1.24-2.15] for commuting journeys, and 1.47 [1.25-1.73] for private journey. For psycholeptics the OR was 1.02 [0.80-1.28] for mission journey, 1.19 [1.03-1.39] for commuting and 1.17 [1.08-1.26] for private journey. For psychoanaleptics OR was 1.35 [1.02-1.78] for mission journeys, 1.37 [1.17-1.60] for commuting journeys and 1.26 [1.14-1.40] for private journeys. Finally, for other nervous system drugs OR reached 2.04 [1.35-3.07] for mission journeys compared to 1.43 [1.21-1.70] for private journeys.



CONCLUSION: Our results encourage the implementation of preventive measures about some treatments and diseases in the context of occupational journeys.

Language: en