Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Tourette syndrome (TS) and co-occurring mental, behavioral, and developmental disorders (MBDDs) have been shown to affect peer relationships. This study provides nationally representative estimates of diagnosed TS prevalence and the prevalence of parent-reported bullying victimization and perpetration among US children with and without TS.



METHODS: This study included 2016-2017 National Survey of Children's Health data on children aged 6 to 17 years (N = 51,001) with parent-reported responses about TS diagnosis and their child's experiences with bullying victimization and perpetration. We calculated weighted prevalence estimates of diagnosed TS and of bullying indicators among children ever diagnosed with TS compared with peers without TS. We conducted a logistic regression analysis to estimate adjusted prevalence ratios of bullying involvement by TS status, controlling for age, sex, and co-occurring MBDDs.



RESULTS: By parent report, 0.3% of US children had ever received a diagnosis of TS; most children with a TS diagnosis (83.2%) had a co-occurring MBDD. Among children with TS, 56.1% experienced bullying victimization, 20.7% experienced bullying perpetration, and 15.9% experienced both, compared with 21.6%, 6.0%, and 4.1% for children without TS, respectively. After adjusting for age, sex, and co-occurring MBDDs, only the association between TS and bullying victimization remained statistically significant.



CONCLUSION: Compared with children without TS, children with TS overall experience more bullying victimization and perpetration. Health care professionals treating children with TS could assess challenges with peer relationships and co-occurring disorders to provide targeted support and referral.

Language: en