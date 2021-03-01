SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

de Francisco Carvalho L, Hauck Filho N, Pereira Gonçalves A, Pianowski G, Rocha L. Rev. Colomb. Psiquiatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1016/j.rcp.2021.03.003

OBJECTIVE: The Inventory of Interpersonal Problems-Personality Disorders (IIP-PD-47) has a controversial factor structure, as some studies have provided support for 5 correlated factors, and others have suggested the existence of a general second-order dimension. One approach of data modelling that reconciles multidimensionality and the existence of a general factor is the bifactor analysis. We used unrestricted exploratory-confirmatory bifactor modelling to validate the Brazilian version of the IIP-PD-47.

METHODS: The sample consisted of 1,091 subjects aged 18-64 years who answered the IIP-PD-47 and a collateral measure of pathological traits, the Dimensional Clinical Personality Inventory 2 (IDCP-2).

RESULTS: After testing many candidate models, our data were best represented by a bifactor model with one general factor and five specific uncorrelated factors. Nevertheless, a closer inspection of the discriminant validity of each IIP-PD-47 factor revealed strong support for the general factor and a factor capturing aggressive behaviours, but less support for the additional four specific factors.

CONCLUSIONS: The theoretical and practical implications of these findings are discussed, and some recommendations are offered about the need for controlling response styles when assessing PD traits via self-report inventories. Our findings indicate that the Brazilian version of IIP-PD has promising psychometric properties.


Language: es

Screening; Psychometrics; Autoinforme; Cribado; Evaluación de la personalidad; Pathological traits; Personality assessment; Psicometría; Rasgos patológicos; Self-report

