García Jiménez LE, Cruz Salazar T, Bellato Gil L. Rev. Estud. Genero Ventana 2021; 6(54): 374-405.
La violencia de género y el imaginario de la heteronormatividad entre hombres homosexuales viviendo en San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas
This paper claims that the patriarchal system establishes inequalities between the bodies, power relationships and social dynamics among the homosexual men living in San Cristobal de Las Casas, Chiapas, due to a misogynous, androcentric and heteronormative local logic. Through a theoretical framework based on the theory of imaginaries and a methodology that includes direct and participant observation, in-depth interviews and discussion groups, we looked for gender violence in this particular homosexual world. Therefore, we found that the intra group gender violence is heteronormative and that it permeates consciously and unconsciously deep into their socio-corporeal practices, intra group relationships and even in their identity construction to perpetuate the local hetero patriarchy.
Language: es