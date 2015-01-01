Abstract

This paper claims that the patriarchal system establishes inequalities between the bodies, power relationships and social dynamics among the homosexual men living in San Cristobal de Las Casas, Chiapas, due to a misogynous, androcentric and heteronormative local logic. Through a theoretical framework based on the theory of imaginaries and a methodology that includes direct and participant observation, in-depth interviews and discussion groups, we looked for gender violence in this particular homosexual world. Therefore, we found that the intra group gender violence is heteronormative and that it permeates consciously and unconsciously deep into their socio-corporeal practices, intra group relationships and even in their identity construction to perpetuate the local hetero patriarchy.



Este trabajo arguye que el sistema patriarcal establece desigualdades entre las relaciones de poder, cuerpos y dinámicas sociales de los varones homosexuales residentes de San Cristóbal de Las Casas, Chiapas, desde una lógica local misógina, androcentrista y heteronormativa. Mediante un marco teórico basado en la teoría de los imaginarios y una metodología que incluye observación directa y participante, entrevistas a profundidad y grupos de discusión, analizamos la violencia de género ejercida en este particular mundo homosexual. Encontramos que la violencia de género que replican es heteronormativa y que permea consciente e inconscientemente en sus prácticas socio-corporales, relaciones intra grupales e incluso en su construcción identitaria para perpetuar al heteropatriarcado local.



Palabras clave: imaginarios, masculinidades, violencia, heteronormatividad, LGBT+

