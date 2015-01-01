Abstract

A correct lane-changing plays a crucial role in traffic safety. Predicting the lane-changing behavior of a driver can improve the driving safety significantly. In this paper, a hybrid neural network prediction model based on recurrent neural network (RNN) and fully connected neural network (FC) is proposed to predict lane-changing behavior accurately and improve the prospective time of prediction. The dynamic time window is proposed to extract the lane-changing features which include driver physiological data, vehicle kinematics data, and driver kinematics data. The effectiveness of the proposed model is validated through the experiments in real traffic scenarios. Besides, the proposed model is compared with five prediction models, and the results show that the proposed prediction model can effectively predict the lane-changing behavior more accurate and earlier than the other models. The proposed model achieves the prediction accuracy of 93.5% and improves the prospective time of prediction by about 2.1 s on average.

