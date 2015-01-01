Abstract

The transport planning is essential to meeting passengers' needs for fast, safe, and reliable transport. The research goals of this study are to determine the most suitable mode of transport between predetermined alternatives according the criteria related to the transport planning. The research method combines GIS analysis, SWOT analysis, BEM method, and PROMETHEE II method in an integrated approach for decision-making. The methodology is applied to the city of Peshawar city. It includes six steps. First, a passenger questionnaire is used to establish passenger preferences when making a trip in the city. Secondly, alternative modes of urban transportation are defined. In the case of Peshawar, the following alternatives are considered: a new BRT service, BRT with five additional stops, old bus service, wagon, carpooling, and Careem/Uber. Thirdly, there is GIS analysis to investigate the stops of the BRT alternative transportation. GIS and satellite analysis have been completed for each stop. Fourthly, criteria for the assessment of urban transport modes are determined based on SWOT analysis. A total of twenty four subcriteria are proposed. Fifthly, the best-worst method (BWM) which is based on linear programming method is applied to determine the weightings that should be given to the main criteria and subcriteria. Sixthly, alternative modes of transportation are ranked by applying preference ranking organization method for enrichment evaluations' (PROMETHEE II) method. The results show that the main important criteria greater than 5% are small movement interval: S4 (6%), security: S7 (13%), reliability: S8 (8%), accessibility:O1 (15%), possibility of special services: O2 (5%), possibility of including insurance in the travel tariff: O3 (8%), possibility of the modernization of the infrastructure: O4 (7%), and environmental pollution: T3 (5%). The implications of this study propose a BRT service with five additional stops is the best urban transport plan for Peshawar. The originality of this research consists in integration of a strategic planning technique SWOT analysis, GIS analysis, and multicriteria analysis in complete methodology to evaluate traveler's modes priority. The methodology used in this research can be applied to evaluate different transport alternatives for transport networks worldwide.

Language: en