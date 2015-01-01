Abstract

The automatic detection and tracking of pedestrians under high-density conditions is a challenging task for both computer vision fields and pedestrian flow studies. Collecting pedestrian data is a fundamental task for the modeling and practical implementations of crowd management. Although there are many methods for detecting pedestrians, they may not be easily adopted in the high-density situations. Therefore, we utilized one emerging method based on the deep learning algorithm. Based on the top-view video data of some pedestrian flow experiments recorded by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), we produce our own training datasets. We train the detection model by using Yolo v3, a very popular deep learning model among many available detection models in recent years. We find the detection results are good; e.g., the precisions, recalls, and F1 scores could be larger than 0.95 even when the pedestrian density is as high as. We think this approach could be used for the other pedestrian flow experiments or field data which have similar configurations and can also be useful for automatic crowd density estimation.

Language: en