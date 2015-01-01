|
Wang S, Yu B, Ma Y, Liu J, Zhou W. J. Adv. Transp. 2021; 2021: e5541878.
(Copyright © 2021, Institute for Transportation, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
Truck automation is emerging as an innovative technology with benefits in traffic safety and the economy to revolutionize freight traffic. Despite these benefits, the potential negative or positive effects of different driving automation levels (from no automation to full automation) on highway geometry remained to be determined. In this study, differences related to sight distance characteristics among varied automation levels were firstly discussed and calibrated. Then, seven analysis scenarios of typical levels were proposed. Based on each level with tailored characteristics, the current models of geometric design elements including the required stopping sight distance, horizontal sight line offset, and lengths of vertical curves were revised. Finally, impacts of each level on computed values of those elements were evaluated.
