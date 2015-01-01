Abstract

Real-time crash prediction helps identify and prevent the occurrence of traffic crash. For years, various real-time crash prediction models have been investigated to provide effective information for proactive traffic management. When building real-time crash prediction model, a suitable variable space together with a specific time interval for traffic data aggregation and an appropriate modelling algorithm should be applied. Regarding the intercorrelation problem with variable space, comprehensive real-time crash prediction model considering available traffic data characteristics in applicable circumstances needs to be explored. Taking Xi'an G3001 Expressway as study area, real road traffic and accident data during the period from January 2014 to January 2019 on this expressway are applied for real-time crash prediction. To better capture traffic flow characteristics on expressway and improve the practicality of real-time crash prediction model, two new variables (segment difference coefficient and lane difference coefficient) describing the smoothness and continuity of traffic flow in spatial dimension are developed and incorporated in building the crash prediction model to solve the intercorrelation problem with variable space. Random forest (RF) is then adopted to specify the quantitative relationship between specific variable and crash risk. Real-time crash prediction model based on support vector machine (SVM) using new composed variable space is built. The results show that simplified variable space could contribute to the same classification power in currently used real-time crash prediction models compared with traditional variable space. Moreover, the prediction model based on SVM reaches an accuracy level of 0.9, which performs better than other currently used prediction models.

Language: en