Abstract

Variable speed limit (VSL) control dynamically adjusts the displayed speed limit to harmonize traffic speed, prevent congestions, and reduce crash risks based on prevailing traffic stream and weather conditions. Previous research studies examine the impacts of VSL control on reducing corridor-level crash risks and improving bottleneck throughput. However, less attention focuses on utilizing real-world data to see how compliant the drivers are under different VSL values and how the aggregated driving behavior changes. This study aims to fill the gap. With the high-resolution lane-by-lane traffic big data collected from a European motorway, this study performs statistical analysis to measure the difference in driving behavior under different VSL values and analyze the safety impacts of VSL controls on aggregate driving behaviors (mean speed, average speed difference, and the percentage of small space headway). The data analytics show that VSL control can effectively decrease the mean speed, the speed difference, and the percentage of small space headways. The safety impacts of VSL control on aggregated driving behavior are also discussed. The aggregated driving behavior variables follow a trend of first decreasing and then increasing with the continuous decrease in VSL values, indicating that potential traffic safety benefits can be achieved by adopting suitable VSL values that match with prevailing traffic conditions.

Language: en