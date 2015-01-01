Abstract

Most accidents are directly related to driving offenses, and drivers who commit more offenses are more prone to accidents. Therefore, reducing driving offenses can reduce accidents. In other words, the recognition of common driving offenses among heavy vehicle (truck) drivers and the effective factors in directing them to reduce driving offenses can consequently reduce the frequency and severity of accidents. It seems that there is a necessity for in-depth studies to carry out research on this topic. The main objective of this study is to identify and evaluate important factors affecting lorry drivers committing traffic offenses. To achieve the goals, the required information was categorized into six categories: traffic tonnage, not fastening the seatbelt, speeding, technical defect, talking on cell phone, and lacking towing worksheet; these factors are known as dependent variables. Also, its influencing factors--in the group of driver characteristics, vehicle, and mileage--were obtained by using a demographic questionnaire, Driving Behavior Questionnaire (DBQ), and interviews with 420 drivers over 60 days at Tehran Terminal. After correcting incomplete questionnaires, 351 drivers' information was used for statistical analysis. The statistical analysis of data using a multivariate logistic regression model showed that drivers loading and unloading five or six times per month are less likely to commit overloading than drivers loading and unloading more than 12 times per month. The results also show that the distracted drivers with less slip behavior are less likely to commit unauthorized speed offenses and 85.4% are less likely to commit this violation. Finally, the statistical analysis showed that drivers with aggressive driving behavior were more likely to commit a lack of towing worksheet offenses.

Language: en