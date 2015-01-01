Abstract

Identifying the influential factors in incident duration is important for traffic management agency to mitigate the impact of traffic incidents on freeway operation. Previous studies have proposed a variety of approaches to determine the significant factors for traffic incident clearance time. These methods commonly select a single "true" model among a majority of alternative models based on some model selection criteria. However, the conventional methods generally neglect the uncertainty related to the choice of models. This paper proposes a Bayesian Model Averaging (BMA) model to account for model uncertainty by averaging all plausible models using posterior probability as the weight. The BMA model is used to analyze the 2,584 freeway incident records obtained from I-5 corridor in Seattle, WA, USA. The results show that the BMA approach has the capability of interpreting the causal relationship between explanatory variables and clearance time. In addition, the BMA approach can provide better prediction performance than the Cox proportional hazards model and the accelerated failure time models. Overall, the findings in this study can be useful for traffic emergency management agency to apply an alternative methodology for predicting traffic incident clearance time when model uncertainty is considered.

Language: en