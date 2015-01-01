Abstract

Motorcycle is a popular mode of transportation in many developing countries, including Pakistan. Since the last decade, the registered number of motorcycles in Pakistan has increased by six times, constituting 74% of the total registered vehicles. However, limited research efforts have been made to investigate motorcycle-related safety issues in Pakistan. Thus, the relationship between potential risk factors and injury outcomes of motorcycle crashes is still unclear in the country. This study, therefore, established a random parameter logit model to examine the factors associated with the motorcycle injury severity. The analysis is based on two years (2014-2015) of data collected through the road traffic injuries surveillance system from Karachi city, Pakistan. The results indicate that the summer season, weekends, nighttime, elderly riders, heavy vehicle, and single-vehicle collisions are positively associated with fatalities, while the presence of pillion passengers and motorcycle-to-motorcycle crashes are negatively associated with fatalities. More importantly, in the specific context of Pakistan, morning hours, young riders, and female pillion passengers whose clothes stuck in the wheel significantly increase the fatal injury outcomes. Based on the findings, potential countermeasures to improve motorcycle safety are discussed, such as strict enforcement to control motorcyclists' risky behavior and speeding, provision of exclusive motorcycles lanes, and education of female pillion passengers. The findings from this study would increase awareness of motorcycle safety and can be used by the policymakers to enhance road safety in Pakistan, as well as in other developing countries with similar situations.

