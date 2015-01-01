|
Najafi Moghaddam Gilani V, Hosseinian SM, Ghasedi M, Nikookar M. Math. Probl. Eng. 2021; 2021: e9974219.
(Copyright © 2021, Hindawi Publishing)
PMID
Abstract
Modeling the severity of accidents based on the most effective variables accounts for developing a high-precision model presenting the possibility of occurrence of each category of future accidents, and it could be utilized to prioritize the corrective measures for authorities. The purpose of this study is to identify the variables affecting the severity of the injury, fatal, and property damage only (PDO) accidents in Rasht city by collecting information on urban accidents from March 2019 to March 2020. In this regard, the multiple logistic regression and the pattern recognition type of artificial neural network (ANN) as a machine learning solution are used to recognize the most influential variables on the severity of accidents and the superior approach for accident prediction.
Language: en