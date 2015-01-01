|
Rahman EU, Khan MA, Algarni F, Zhang Y, Irfan Uddin M, Ullah I, Ahmad HI. Math. Probl. Eng. 2021; 2021: e9977939.
(Copyright © 2021, Hindawi Publishing)
This paper presents a new methodology based on texture and color for the detection and monitoring of different sources of forest fire smoke using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). A novel dataset has been gathered comprised of thin smoke and dense smoke generated from the dry leaves on the floor of the forest, which is a source of igniting forest fires. A classification task has been done by training a feature extractor to check the feasibility of the proposed dataset. A meta-architecture is trained above the feature extractor to check the dataset viability for smoke detection and tracking.
