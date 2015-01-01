Abstract

In India, traffic control management is a difficult task due to an increment in the number of vehicles for the same infrastructure and systems. In the smart-city project, the Adaptive Traffic Light Control System (ATLCS) is one of the major research concerns for an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) development to reduce traffic congestion and accidents, create a healthy environment, etc. Here, we have proposed a Vehicular Density Value (VDV) based adaptive traffic light control system method for 4-way intersection points using a selection of rotation, area of interest, and Statistical Block Matching Approach (SBMA). Graphical User Interface (GUI) and Hardware-based results are shown in the result section. We have compared, the normal traffic light control system with the proposed adaptive traffic light control system in the results section. The same results are verified using a hardware (raspberry-pi) device with different sizes, colors, and shapes of vehicles using the same method.

