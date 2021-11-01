|
Suriyawongse T. The Bangkok Medical Journal 2021; 17(1): 20-23.
(Copyright © 2021)
OBJECTIVES: The incidence of injuries caused by air turbulences on commercial aviation in Thailand does not happen very often, therefore studies on the matter are quite rare. This research study aimed to investigate the types of organ injuries sustained in passengers, caused by air turbulence injuries, with a view to recommending appropriate preventive measures. MATERIALAND METHODS: The study is a descriptive retrospective study of demographic data from injured passengers at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital. Data collection began from August 1st, 2018 and collected data dated from August 2015 to January 2020. A general analysis was made on the injury, treatment and patient length of stay, and subsequently reported in percentage format. Further analysis was performed for special injury cases.
