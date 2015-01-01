|
Citation
|
Cottler-Casanova S, Abdulcadir J. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): 1011.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: We updated the indirect estimates for women and girls living with Female Genital Mutilation Cutting (FGM/C) in Switzerland, using data from the Swiss Federal Statistical Office of migrant women and girls born in one of the 30 high-prevalence FGM/C countries that are currently living in Switzerland.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Prevalence; Female genital cutting; Female genital mutilation; Female genital mutilation/cutting; Indirect estimates; Switzerland