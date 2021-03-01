SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Markowitz M, Woods B. Clin. Sports Med. 2021; 40(3): 445-462.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.csm.2021.03.002

unavailable

Acute spinal cord injuries in athletes are rare. However, on-field management of such injuries requires a well-planned approach from a team of well-trained medical staff. Athletes wearing protective gear should be handled with care; a primary survey should be conducted to rule out life-threatening injury while concomitantly immobilizing the spine. Treatment with steroids or hypothermia have not been shown to be beneficial, ultimately time to surgery provides the athlete with the best chance of a good outcome.


Acute spinal cord injury; Athlete specific considerations; On-field management

