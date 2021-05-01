SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Santana-Gomez CE, Medel-Matus JS, Rundle BK. Seizure 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.seizure.2021.05.008

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is defined as a disturbance in brain functioning caused by an external force. The development of post traumatic epilepsy (PTE) is a serious risk associated with TBI. Indeed, other neurological impairments are also common following TBI. In this review, we analyze and discuss the most widely used and best validated rodent models of TBI, with a particular focus on their contribution to the understanding of the PTE development. Furthermore, we explore the importance of these models for the study of other neurobehavioral comorbidities associated with brain injury. The efficient and accurate diagnosis of epilepsy and other neurological comorbidities as a consequence of brain trauma should improve the survival and quality of life of patients after TBI.


Language: en

Keywords

TBI; Animal models; Comorbidities; PTE

