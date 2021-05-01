SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Connell SK, Burkhart Q, Tolpadi A, Parast L, Gidengil CA, Yung S, Basco WT, Williams D, Britto MT, Brittan M, Wood KE, Bardach N, McGalliard J, Mangione-Smith R. Acad. Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Academic Pediatric Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.acap.2021.05.019

OBJECTIVES: To examine performance on quality measures for pediatric inpatient suicidal ideation/self-harm care, and whether performance is associated with reutilization.

METHODS: Retrospective observational eight hospital study of patients [N=1090] aged 5-17 years hospitalized for suicidal ideation/self-harm between 9/1/14-8/31/16. Two medical records-based quality measures assessing suicidal ideation/self-harm care were evaluated, one on counseling caregivers regarding restricting access to lethal means and the other on communication between inpatient and outpatient providers regarding the follow-up plan. Multivariable logistic regression assessed associations between quality measure scores and 1) hospital site, 2) patient demographics, and 3) 30-day emergency department return visits and inpatient readmissions.

RESULTS: Medical record documentation revealed that, depending on hospital site, 17% - 98% of caregivers received lethal means restriction counseling (mean 70%); inpatient-to-outpatient provider communication was documented in 0-51% of cases (mean 16%). The odds of documenting receipt of lethal means restriction counseling was higher for caregivers of female patients compared to caregivers of male patients (aOR 1.51, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.07-2.14). The odds of documenting inpatient-to-outpatient provider follow-up plan communication was lower for Black patients compared to White patients (aOR 0.45, 95% CI: 0.24-0.84). All-cause 30-day readmission was lower for patients with documented caregiver receipt of lethal means restriction counseling (aOR 0.48, 95% CI: 0.28-0.83).

CONCLUSIONS: This study revealed disparities and deficits in the quality of care received by youth with suicidal ideation/self-harm. Providing caregivers lethal means restriction counseling prior to discharge may help to prevent readmission.


Language: en

youth; inpatient; Mental Health; quality of care; readmission

