Abstract

This work combines guanidine dihydrogen phosphate (GDP) and zinc borate (ZB) to modify wood via microwave-ultrasonic impregnation for realizing favorable flame retardancy and thermal stability, which were investigated by the limiting oxygen index (LOI), thermogravimetric analysis (TGA), and cone calorimetry tests (CONE). The treated samples show better performance in fire retardancy with the LOI value increasing to 47.8%, and the results of TGA indicate the outstanding thermal stability of wood. In addition, the decline of heat release rate, total heat release, smoke production rate, and total smoke production examined by CONE further demonstrates the achievement of excellent flame retardancy and smoke suppression properties of the GDP/ZB-modified wood.

