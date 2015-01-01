Abstract

It is known that patients suffering from neurological illnesses have an increased risk of burn injuries. These burns are often very severe and lead to poor outcomes. To date, only a few studies have evaluated the impact of pre-existing neurological illnesses on the outcome of burn injuries. None of them performed a regression analysis regarding specific influence on mortality. Between 1996 and 2016, 1475 patients were admitted to the BICU of a specialized German burn center: 26 had less than 1% TBSA burned and were excluded; 177 had pre-existing neurological disorders (group N). 87 patients with psychological disorders were excluded. 1185 patients without neurological or psychological disorders formed the control group. Length of hospital stay, TBSA and number of operations were analyzed using the chi-squared test and Mann-Whitney U-test. Additionally, mortality was evaluated using the logistic regression analysis adjusted for known outcome predictors. Mean age of the patients in the control group was 41.53 years with a BICU stay of 18 days, TBSA of 18.25% and mortality rate of 12.4%; 23.7% had inhalation injuries. Patients in group N had a mean age of 54.63 years, a BICU stay of 27 days, mean TBSA of 20.97%; 31.1% had inhalation injuries and mortality was 20.3%. Patients with neurological disorders were older and showed higher affected TBSA, higher rates of inhalation injury, mortality and affected TBSA, and a longer stay in the BICU compared to the control group. Nevertheless, pre-existing neurological disorders alone had no significant influence on mortality.

