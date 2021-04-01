Abstract

We herein report 2 cases of ocular injuries in adults caused by accidental instillation of nail glue to the eye seen within 1 week. On October 24, 2020, a 50-year-old woman presented to the emergency room of the Montreal General Hospital 1 day after inadvertently instilling a drop of nail glue into her right eye. The nail glue was stored in a bottle roughly the same size and shape as her regular artificial tear drops (Fig. 1). The eyelids were instantly stuck together and the patient experienced severe discomfort and burning sensation in her eye. Saline irrigation, warm compress, and gentle pulling of the eyelids were attempted by the emergency physician, which opened up the medial third of the eyelids. Upon examination in the emergency eye clinic, the lateral two-thirds of her right eyelids remained stuck shut, with dried glue visible externally. She had significant eyelid inflammation, conjunctival injection, and an epithelial erosion measuring 4 mm in diameter covering the inferolateral right cornea (Fig. 2A). The eyelashes were cut using Westcott scissors, but the eyelids margin adhesion remained. Erythromycin ointment was prescribed. The patient was instructed to apply a warm compress and scrub the lid with baby shampoo at home. At the 48-hour follow-up, the patient remained in pain, the lateral two-third of the eyelids' margins remained unchanged, and the corneal abrasion did not decrease in size. The decision was made to consult our ophthalmic plastic service in order to surgically separate the eyelids. After topical ocular and local eyelid anesthesia, a Jameson muscle hook was inserted through the medial opening to distract the glued eyelids' margin from the bulbar surface, then the eyelids margins were bluntly separated using Stevens scissors using a spreading motion without damaging the eyelid margins. Several pieces of dried glue were removed from the eyelids before they were successfully separated (Fig. 2B). Erythromycin ointment was given, and the eye was patched. At the next 48-hour follow-up, the corneal abrasion had healed.

