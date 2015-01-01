Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic airway injuries often require improvising solutions to altered anatomy under strict time constraints. We describe here the use of two endotracheal tubes simultaneously in the trachea to facilitate securing an airway which has been severely compromised by a self-inflicted wound to the trachea. Case Presentation: A 71-year-old male presented with a self-inflicted incision to his neck, cutting deep into the trachea itself. An endotracheal tube was emergently placed through the self-inflicted hole in the trachea in the ED. The patient was bleeding profusely, severely somnolent, and desaturating upon arrival to the operating room. Preservation of the tenuous airway was a priority while seeking to establish a more secure one. A video laryngoscope was used to gain a wide view of the posterior oropharynx and assist with oral intubation using a fiberoptic scope loaded with a second endotracheal tube. The initial tube's cuff was deflated as the second tube was advanced over the fiberoptic scope, thereby securing the airway while a completion tracheostomy was performed.



CONCLUSIONS: Direct penetrating airway trauma may necessitate early, albeit less secure, intubations though the neck wounds prior to operating room arrival. The conundrum is weighing the risk of losing a temporary airway while attempting to establish a more secure airway. Here, we demonstrate the versatility of common anesthesia tools such as a video laryngoscope and a fiberoptic bronchoscope and the welcome discovery of the trachea's ability to accommodate two endotracheal tubes simultaneously so as to ensure a patent airway at all points throughout resuscitation.

