Bostic JQ, Mattison R, Cunningham D. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Clin. N. Am. 2021; 30(3): 491-503.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.chc.2021.04.003

unavailable

Explosive outbursts (EO) by students are an intensely distressing experience for that student as well as for all school staff and students present during the outburst. These EO are characterized by rapid escalations, usually far out of proportion to precipitating events, may include significant verbal and/or physical aggression, require intensive staff intervention, are often difficult for the student to process, and are typically recurrent. These explosions cross multiple psychiatric and educational diagnostic categories and require diverse interventions to address behavioral, emotional, impulsive, and sensory components. Interventions for each stage of an EO can be used to deescalate these events.


Education; Explosive outbursts; School mental health

