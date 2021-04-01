Abstract

Explosive and aggressive behavior in children can pose safety risks, disturb family functioning, and lead to significant impairments. Pharmacologic management should be based on the first-line treatment of the primary psychiatric diagnoses of the patient and initiated in combination with appropriate psychosocial interventions. Review of the literature suggests that risperidone has the most supporting evidence in the treatment of explosive behavior. Stimulants have been shown to be helpful in the treatment of explosive behavior in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Medication treatment can be associated with significant side effects and therefore the risks and benefits of medication management must be weighed carefully.

