McLaren JL, Barnett ER, Acquilano SC, Concepcion Zayas MT, Drake RE, Leyenaar JAK. Community Ment. Health J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: We examined caregiver's knowledge, attitudes, and concerns about their child's psychotropic medication regimen and the potential side effects, describe how they seek information regarding treatment, and ascertain their perspectives toward deprescribing.
Children’s mental health; Deprescribing; Parent perspectives; Polypharmacy; Psychotropic medications; Side effects