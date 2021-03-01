Abstract

Acetaminophen is a common medication taken in deliberate self-poisoning and unintentional overdose. It is the commonest cause of severe acute liver injury in Western countries. The optimal management of most acetaminophen poisonings is usually straightforward. Patients who present early should be offered activated charcoal and those at risk of acute liver injury should receive acetylcysteine. This approach ensures survival in most. The acetaminophen nomogram is used to assess the need for treatment in acute immediate-release overdoses with a known time of ingestion. However, scenarios that require different management pathways include modified-release, large/massive, and repeated supratherapeutic ingestions.

