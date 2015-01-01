Abstract

BACKGROUND: Opioid overdoses are a leading cause of injury death in the United States. Providing people who inject drugs (PWID) with naloxone is essential to preventing deaths. However, research regarding gaps in naloxone delivery is limited.



METHODS: We interviewed 536 PWID in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California from 2017 to 2018. We described naloxone engagement and re-engagement cascades, and identified factors associated with receiving naloxone in the past six months and currently owning naloxone.



RESULTS: The engagement cascade showed 72 % of PWID ever received naloxone, 49 % received it in the past six months, and 35 % currently owned naloxone. The re-engagement cascade showed, among PWID who received naloxone in the past six months, 74 % used and/or lost naloxone, and 67 % refilled naloxone. In multivariable analyses, identifying as Latinx (aRR = 0.53; 95 % CI: 0.39, 0.72) and Black (aRR = 0.73; 95 % CI: 0.57, 0.94) vs White were negatively associated with receiving naloxone in the past six months, while using opioids 1-29 times (aRR = 1.35; 95 % CI: 1.04, 1.75) and 30+ times (aRR = 1.52; 95 % CI: 1.17, 1.99) vs zero times in the past 30 days and witnessing an overdose in the past six months (aRR = 1.69; 95 % CI: 1.37, 2.08) were positively associated with receiving naloxone in the past six months. In multivariable analyses, being unhoused vs housed (aRR = 0.82; 95 % CI: 0.68, 0.99) was negatively associated with currently owning naloxone.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study adds to the literature by developing naloxone engagement and re-engagement cascades to identify disparities. Naloxone scale-up should engage populations facing inequitable access, including people of color and those experiencing homelessness.

Language: en