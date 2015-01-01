Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Floods, earthquakes and terror attacks in recent years emphasize the importance of disaster preparedness for the medical community. To best prepare doctors for providing optimal care in disaster situations, specific education and training should start at the medical school level. This study containes an online survey among German medical schools to evaluate the status quo of teaching disaster medicine and to reveal potential obstacles.



METHODS: The dean's offices of 36 German medical schools were contacted from April 2016 to May 2017. Via an e-mail link, recipients could anonymously and voluntarily access an online questionnaire (74 items, 42 with a four-point "Likert-like" scale, 12 yes/no questions and 20 with listed items to choose from). The answers were analyzed by descriptive statistics.



RESULTS: A total of 25 medical schools participated in the survey. Twenty respondents were in favor of expanding disaster medicine teaching at their institutions. Incorporating single topics ranging from triage (n=21) to accidents involving radioactive materials (n=4) into the curriculum varied widely. Only two schools had established a teaching coordinator for disaster medicine and only one e-learning course had been established. Twenty-one respondents regarded funding issues and 18 regarded organizational matters to be major hurdles in the future.



CONCLUSION: Though most faculty representatives indicated that they favor expanding and implementing disaster medicine education, German medical schools still have a lot of room for enhancement in this field. The incorporation of e-learning tools could facilitate the expansion of disaster medicine teaching while simultaneously addressing the expressed concerns of the survey's participants and guarantee nationwide standardization.

