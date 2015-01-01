|
Citation
|
Kasselmann N, Willy C, Domres BD, Wunderlich R, Back DA. GMS J. Med. Educ. 2021; 38(4): Doc79.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Gesellschaft für Medizinische Ausbildung in the Association of Scientific Medical Societies (AWMF))
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Floods, earthquakes and terror attacks in recent years emphasize the importance of disaster preparedness for the medical community. To best prepare doctors for providing optimal care in disaster situations, specific education and training should start at the medical school level. This study containes an online survey among German medical schools to evaluate the status quo of teaching disaster medicine and to reveal potential obstacles.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
survey; Germany; education; students; disaster medicine; medical schools