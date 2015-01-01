SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Babaee E, Tehrani-Banihashem A, Asadi-Aliabadi M, Sheykholeslami A, Purabdollah M, Ashari A, Nojomi M. Iran. J. Psychiatry 2021; 16(1): 94-105.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)

DOI

10.18502/ijps.v16i1.5384

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In this systematic review, we aimed to evaluate the existing strategies and interventions in domestic violence prevention to assess their effectiveness.

METHOD : To select studies, Pubmed, ISI, CINAHL, PsycINFO, Cochrane, Scopus, Embase, Ovid, Science Direct, ProQuest, and Elsevier databases were searched. Two authors reviewed all papers using established inclusion/ exclusion criteria. Finally, 18 articles were selected and met the inclusion criteria for assessment. Following the Cochrane quality assessment tool and AHRQ Standards, the studies were classified for quality rating based on design and performance quality. Two authors separately reviewed the studies and categorized them as good, fair, and poor quality.

RESULTS: Most of the selected papers had fair- or poor-quality rating in terms of methodology quality. Different intervention methods had been used in these studies. Four studies focused on empowering women; 3, 4, and 2 studies were internet-based interventions, financial interventions, and relatively social interventions, respectively. Four interventions were also implemented in specific groups. All authors stated that interventions were effective.

CONCLUSION: Intervention methods should be fully in line with the characteristics of the participants. Environmental and cultural conditions and the role of the cause of violence are important elements in choosing the type of intervention. Interventions are not superior to each other because of their different applications.


Language: en

Keywords

Women; Domestic Violence; Intervention Study; Program Effectiveness; Systematic Review

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print