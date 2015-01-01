Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a harsh light on the structures and fissures of societies. Longstanding inequalities in wealth and power have found glaring expression as disparities in health outcomes due to COVID-19. However, the indirect effects on economic well-being, health and education systems, personal security, and the fabric of community life may prove particularly potent in shaping the ultimate societal impact of COVID-19, particularly in areas of the world plagued by violent conflict and weak governance. Of special concern are three related challenges to gender equality that while potentially grievous, remain relatively unmeasured and unexplored: 1) the erosion of financial stability and protective community norms; 2) reduced access to essential health services; and 3) the undermining of state efforts to enhance gender equality in education and other social opportunities.

