Haddad AF, Burke JF, Dhall SS. Neurosurg. Clin. N. Am. 2021; 32(3): 315-321.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
The natural history of spinal cord injury is in a state of flux. Our knowledge about the prevalence, epidemiology, and natural history spinal cord injury is in evolution. In this article, we summarize these considerations to provide a state-of-the-art synopsis of the neurologic outcomes of this condition.
Language: en
Spinal cord injury; Natural history; SCI