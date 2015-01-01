Abstract

College students significantly over-pour more than a standard drink in a free-pour simulated alcohol-pouring task. Due to this effect, it is likely that much of the self-report alcohol consumption data incorrectly or underreport actual alcohol consumption.



OBJECTIVE: We sought to determine factors that influence over-pouring. Specifically, in two studies we sought to determine the effect of different factors on the amount of fluid subjects pour in a simulated alcohol-pouring task.



METHODS: Data were collected from 217 undergraduate students (105 subjects in study 1 and 112 different subjects in study 2). In study one, subjects were asked to pour what they consider to be a standard beer for themselves and an unfamiliar peer. In study two subjects were instructed to pour a beer for themself and the experimenter as if they were at an off-campus party.



RESULTS: In study one, we found that size of the cup used to pour into significantly impacted the amount of fluid poured. In addition, subjects poured significantly less for themselves than the unfamiliar peer. In study two, the imagined context in which subjects poured significantly increased the amount of fluid poured demonstrating the importance of imagined contextual cues on alcohol use behavior.



CONCLUSIONS/Importance: Imagined drinking context, presence of an unfamiliar peer, and cup size affect the amount of fluid poured in a simulated alcohol free pour task. Given the various factors that impact free pouring in college students, self-report alcohol data should be considered with caution.

Language: en