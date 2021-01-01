Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Snake envenomations cause significant morbidity and mortality. The goals of this study were to assess the epidemiology of snakebites in Kentucky and treatment strategies used by physicians reporting to the Kentucky Regional Poison Control Centers.



METHODS: This was a descriptive epidemiologic study compiling clinical data on snakebites reported to the Kentucky Regional Poison Control Centers from 2012 to 2016. We built a database of the patient demographics, treatment, and clinical course of each snakebite reported in the study period. Attention was paid to all antivenom interventions and use of contraindicated therapies.



RESULTS: We compiled 674 total records. Patient age was 34±18 y (mean±SD), with males (71%) predominating. Most (97%) bites were to a distal upper or lower extremity. The majority (78%) occurred at a private residence. Most reports came between May and September (88%). Of the 674 patients, 24% (n=159) were classified as moderate or severe. Two hundred thirty (34%) patients were admitted to the hospital. Forty-six patients (7%) received surgical consultation, and 12 (2%) underwent surgical intervention. One hundred fifty-three patients received antivenom, with 6±3 vials used per patient. Length of stay was 3±2 d when antivenom was administered and 2±2 d when not administered. Six cases of coagulopathy were noted. Multiple contraindicated therapies were noted.



CONCLUSIONS: Snake envenomations are a prevalent public health concern for residents of Kentucky, chiefly during summer months. Significant medical intervention is being performed for many patients, with a high prevalence of contraindicated therapies. More data are needed to fully characterize the epidemiologic impact and appropriateness of the interventions being applied.

Language: en